The Bloodline React To Solo Sikoa Being Stripped Of The NXT North American Title

Solo Sikoa had to relinquish the North American Championship on tonight’s episode of NXT.

The newest Bloodline member captured the title from Carmelo Hayes but was forced to vacate the title tonight at the beginning of NXT. Shawn Michaels, Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa opened the show backstage.

Hayes was supposed to defend the title against Wes Lee but couldn’t compete following an attack from Trick Williams and Carmelo. Solo stepped in as a replacement for Wes Lee and won the title.

Shawn Michaels said that Sikoa had to vacate the title because he wasn’t sanctioned to compete in the match last week. It should be noted that Sikoa successfully defended the NXT North American Championship last Friday on SmackDown as well. Shawn Michaels announced that there will be a ladder match in six weeks at Halloween Havoc to crown the new champion.

The Bloodline React To Solo Sikoa Being Stripped Of The NXT North American Championship

Shortly after he relinquished the title, Solo hopped on Twitter and claimed that he is already looking for more gold. He also took a shot at Carmelo Hayes and said “I beat you. You never beat me. That’s all that matters. See you at SmackDown, if you make it there.

I made the NA title more valuable in a WEEK then any title reign in @WWENXT. Brought it to Smackdown with me and defended it.

Keep in mind i never lost it.



There is always more gold out there and i got my eyes set on it already.



??? pic.twitter.com/9PZRmbVvtw — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) September 21, 2022

On to the next. — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) September 21, 2022

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn vented his frustration about Solo being stripped of the title and clarified that his jovial profile picture had nothing to do with what happened on tonight’s NXT.

“I’ve just been informed about Solo Sikoa relinquishing the NXT North American Title. The jovial expression in my delightful #NewProfilePic has nothing to do with this news, it’s simply bad timing. Just got off the phone with my dawg & he’s doing well. Bigger, better things ahead!”