WWE NXT Results (9/20/22): Bate vs. McDonagh, Oro Mensah’s Debut

The September 20, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Nathan Frazer def. Axiom.

Toxic Attraction def. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Schism def. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward def. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Von Wagner def. Sanga

Oro Mensah def. Grayson WallerJD McDonagh def. Tyler Bate

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Opener

Shawn Michaels said Solo Sikoa has to hand over the NXT North American Championship because he was not supposed to be in that match last week where he beat Carmelo Hayes for the title.

Michaels shook Solo’s hand and wished him the best on the main roster. It will be Hayes and four others in a ladder match at Halloween Havoc to crown a new champ.

Best of 3

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to tie their Best of 3 Series. The match opened the show. Frazer does a twisting neck breaker and a superplex. He wins with a Phoenix Splash off the top rope.

Axiom won the first match of the series on the September 6 episode.

An unbelievable flurry of offense from @WWEFrazer to tie up his Best of 3 series with @Axiom_WWE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CmETS2o4Tl — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022

Let’s Fight

Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid come to the ring for a promo. Gacy said he has tried compassion to convince Cameron Grimes to join them, but Grimes had made a life changing decision to not join them.

A masked woman with a hoodie is seen watching from the back of the crowd. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade interrupted and challenged The Dyad to a match. The Dyad defeated Enofe and Blade.

Big Win

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Post-match, Chase, and Bodhi joined Thea Hail for a big celebration in the crowd with the Chase University student section.

Nothing gets the NXT Universe going quite like the CHASE U STOMP! ?#WWENXT @AndreChaseWWE pic.twitter.com/9xwO4wHUzj — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2022

Oro Mensah’s Debut

Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter) made his debut with a win over Grayson Waller, thanks to an assist from Apollo Crews. He has advanced to the ladder match at Halloween Havoc for the North American Title.

In 2019, Mensah made his NXT UK debut. In a three-way match on the June 2 episode of NXT UK, he and Ashton Smith defeated former tag team champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate and Teoman & Rohan Raja to win the championships. However, the team was forced to relinquish the titles later that month after Smith injured his knee. When it was announced on August 18 that the NXT UK brand was closing down in favor of the opening of NXT Europe, which will take place sometime in 2023, Smith was one of the names released by WWE.

The Main Event

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to determine the number one contender to Bron Breakker‘s NXT Championship when JD hit his finisher.

Post-match, Breakker had a face-off with JD. Ilja Dragunov interrupted. The three faced off in the ring to end the episode.

In a unification match earlier this month at Worlds Collide, Bate lost the NXT UK Championship to Breakker, and McDonagh lost a title match to Breakker on the August Heatwave broadcast of NXT.