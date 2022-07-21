The Briscoes Have Signed A Long Term Exclusive ROH Deal

All Elite Wrestling President and ROH Owner Tony Khan has revealed that The Briscoes have signed an exclusive ROH deal.

ROH will have its second event, Death Before Dishonor, under Khan’s leadership this Saturday. One of the matches that fans are looking forward to is The Briscoes vs. FTR in their rematch for the ROH Tag Team Championship.

(via ROH)

Fans of The Briscoes have wanted to see AEW sign the tag team to a deal. Fightful reported that WarnerMedia didn’t wish to AEW to sign The Briscoes due to homophobic tweets that Jay Briscoe made in 2013. It is also worth noting that Jay apologized for his comments in the past.

While it seemed unlikely that Khan would sign The Briscoes to AEW, Jaychele Nicole reports that he announced on an ROH Conference call today that the team has signed an exclusive long-term deal to return to ROH.

In response to @SeanRossSapp:



TK says that The Briscoes are in a long term ROH contract… says there are other developmental deals in ROH — Jaychele “17” Nicole ? (@jaychelenicole) July 21, 2022

Will The Briscoes Signing A Deal With ROH hurt Negotiations with WarnerMedia?

During the call, Khan shared that he’s still negotiating with WarnerMedia to get ROH on Bleacher Report and to do more work with the promotion. Nicole reported that Khan wants to “Parlay BR/ROH partnership into weekly TV through Warner Bros.”

It’s unclear how far talks with WarnerMedia have gone with signing ROH to a TV deal or whether they are interested. However, according to Khan, the company is excited about ROH.

(via ROH)

While the ROH Owner shared that The Briscoes signed a deal with ROH, he didn’t say if WarnerMedia had any say in acquiring the tag team. Based on Sapp’s report, it remains to be seen if the company is okay with the signing or if they have changed their opinions on The Briscoes.

As of now, Khan is still working towards a TV deal for his newly acquired promotion. Although fans could view ROH Death Before Dishonor being streamed on Bleacher Report as progress.