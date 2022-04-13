The Good Brothers Set for Free Agency Soon (Report)

The Good Brothers are set to hit free agency soon it seems.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s contracts with IMPACT Wrestling will expire on Sunday, July 17th, according to Fightful. The pair inked a deal with IMPACT Wrestling back in July of 2020. As of this writing there is no indication as to whether or not IMPACT is looking to re-sign the pair, or if The Good Brothers want to go elsewhere.

While under contract with IMPACT, Gallows and Anderson have been allowed to work dates for both New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). They have great relationships with both companies, so seeing them end up in either wouldn’t come as much of a shock. The pair have worked all across the globe, having been signed to WWE, Ring Of Honor (ROH), and NJPW in the past.

Initially, they signed new five-year deals with WWE back in 2019 but were sadly released by the company as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts. A return to WWE isn’t impossible, however, but doesn’t seem very likely despite having a good friend in AJ Styles still working there. Regardless of what Gallows and Anderson decide to do, they can reflect on a very impressive run with IMPACT Wrestling.

The pair had two Tag Team Title runs during their recent stint, both over 100 days; 119 and 231 days, respectively. They also took home the promotion’s Tag Team Of The Year Award in 2021. Their last match under the IMPACT Wrestling banner took place at Multiverse Of Matches on April 1, where they defeated The Briscoe Brothers in the main event.