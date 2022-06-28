How Much The Hardy Boyz And Others Were Paid For First-Ever TLC Match

The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Dudley Boyz all made history when they competed in the first-ever Tables, Ladders and Chairs match during the SummerSlam 2000 event.

However, even though all three of these teams put their bodies on the line in this extreme bout, they were paid very little for their effort.

Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who was serving as the on-screen commissioner for WWE at the time recently revealed how much the three teams were paid for the match:

“I was still one of the guys. They fully understood that I wasn’t the commissioner, I’m not actually [in the] office, and I said, ‘How bad was it?’

And when they said $10,000, I was like, ‘You got $10,000 for that?’” recalled Mick Foley, “So I went to Jim [Ross, Head of Talent Relations at the time] on their behalf and petitioned for more money.”

The Hardcore Star revealed that he mentioned the match between The Undertaker and Big Boss Man to Ross. He protested against the fact that Taker made much more for the bout that wasn’t as good.

According to Foley, it felt ‘like a slap’ in the face of the three teams to be paid so less for their hard work. His petition did get them bumped up from there.

