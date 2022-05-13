Matt Hardy Urges Fans To See Him & Jeff Perform Live Before It’s Too Late

Matt Hardy doesn’t know how much time he and his brother have left in the ring.

The Hardys are one of the most iconic tag teams in the history of the business. Before The Young Bucks, Matt and Jeff took the wrestling world by storm as the brothers with tremendous in-ring chemistry.

The two also found singles success as well. They are back teaming together again but perhaps on borrowed time.

Time Running Out On The Hardys?

(via AEW)

During an edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt told fans that if they want to see him and his brother perform live they should do so as soon as possible (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“Jeff loves it here in AEW and we think this is going to be where we end our in-ring careers, here in AEW. We do want to go around the indie scene and work as many things as we can.

“We want to cement our legacy as one of the greatest tag teams ever.

“That’s very important to us and when we say final run, we’re assuming as a tag team that we are going to wrestle out the rest of our careers here at AEW and also do some indies and stuff. I don’t know how long this is going to last.

“Hopefully, it lasts for a while, but it’s also motivation that if we’re going to be in your town at some local promotion, a territory, it’s a good opportunity to come out and see us because I don’t know how many more of these we’re going to do.

“We’re going to do as many as we can until we can’t do anymore.”

Matt made his AEW debut back in March 2020. At the time, Jeff was still under contract with WWE. After being released by WWE over a house show incident, Jeff made his way to AEW earlier this year.

Jeff made the save after Matt was attacked by the AFO. The two have been teaming ever since and many feel dream matches are being made as soon as possible given that time may be running out on the stellar careers of both men.