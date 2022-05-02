The Miz Names One WWE Superstar Whose Character Is A “Money Maker”

The Miz has one WWE superstar in mind who he believes has money written all over him.

If there’s one thing The Miz knows about, it’s longevity under Vince McMahon‘s empire. Miz has been on the WWE main roster since 2006. Along the way, he became a two-time WWE Champion and headlined WrestleMania 27.

Miz has seen many come and go over the years and he’s impressed by the growth of one performer in particular.

The Miz Has High Hopes For Chad Gable

(via WWE)

Miz was a guest on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the show, “The A-Lister” reflected on Chad Gable’s road to his current character.

“Chad Gable first came in with Jason Jordan, right? Amazing tag team, incredible. Didn’t click, like didn’t get to the upper echelons but won things and did stuff and was in there.

“Then they took him and said, ‘Alright, you’re gonna be a singles competitor, you’re gonna be Shorty G.’ And everyone was like, ‘What?! What?!’ Honestly, sometimes it’s just to see like, ‘I see something in you, let’s see if we can get something out of you. Let’s see if we can find something that’s different than everybody else.’

“Most times the fans or the critics will be like, ‘Why are they doing this? This guy went to the Olympics.’ We’re just trying to find something here. In my mind, that’s what they’re doing. So, then he did, he took it and I thought he did exceptional at it. He didn’t get to the upper echelons or whatever but he took that character and made something out of it.”

Miz said that Gable has finally found what works for him and he sees a lot of green for the leader of the Alpha Academy.

“Now you look at Chad Gable, guess what? He found his voice, he found his character and now you look at him and you go, ‘Oh wow, this is a money maker. This character is a money maker.'”

