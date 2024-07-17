‘The Queen of Villains’ Netflix Wrestling Series About Dump Matsumoto Premieres Sep. 19

Netflix has announced The Queen of Villains, a new original series about Dump Matsumoto, the terrifying Japanese women’s wrestling heel who reigned supreme during the 1980’s.

The Queen of Villains premieres September 19, 2024 on Netflix.

Who is Dump Matsumoto?

Dump Matsumoto, born Kaoru Matsumoto, is a semi-retired Japanese professional wrestler who became a leading figure in All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling (AJW) during the 1980s. Renowned for her brutal and imposing in-ring style, Matsumoto quickly established herself as a formidable heel, captivating audiences with her larger-than-life villain persona.

Her rivalry with the popular tag team Crush Gals, particularly with Chigusa Nagayo, became a cultural phenomenon. Matsumoto lead the notorious Atrocious Alliance stable, which introduced fans to wrestlers such as WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano, further cemented her legacy as a compelling and influential figure in the sport.

Matsumoto’s contributions to Japanese women’s wrestling extended beyond her in-ring achievements. Her impact was recognized with her induction into the AJW Hall of Fame in 1998. Even after retiring from full-time competition in 1988, she continued to influence the wrestling world through occasional appearances and media ventures, including roles in Japanese films and even a video game bearing her name.

Dump Matsumoto’s storied career and enduring influence make her a compelling subject for a new Netflix original series, showcasing her pivotal role in elevating the popularity and cultural significance of women’s wrestling in Japan.

Netflix & WWE

Netflix is getting into the wrestling business in a very big way. In January 2025, WWE Raw “cuts the cord” after 32-years and moves to the world’s largest over-the-top streaming platform.

The estimated value of WWE’s deal with Netflix is approximately $5 billion over 10 years.

WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix in January 2025. As of this writing, only one person is confirmed to appear on this broadcast … “and his name is John Cena.” The WWE RAW Netflix premiere will be the first official stop on the 2025 John Cena retirement tour.