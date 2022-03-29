The Ringer And WWE Are Teaming Up For The New ‘Book of Wrestling’ Podcast

WWE is currently teaming up, once again, with the Ringer to expand their current selection of WWE presented podcasts.

The Book Of Wrestling

Hosted by David Shoemaker, ‘The Book Of Wrestling’ is going to be based on the history of wrestling catchphrases. The series is scheduled to have 25 episodes and will debut on Monday, April 4, 2022.

In the announcement, The Ringer described the podcast as the following:

Based off of Bill Simmons’s highly popular book, which evolved into a podcast, the Book of theme has established a brand that is known to fans. This theme focuses on the history of a sport and the people who have defined that history. The Attitude Era is one of the most celebrated in WWE history, and the catchphrases that helped define it live in the memory of every fan. This show looks to tell the stories behind those words and sounds that propelled wrestling to new heights. Each episode will focus on one catchphrase, with David Shoemaker serving as the host. He will set up the story, use audio to help bring the story to life, and talk to the people who either played a part in the creation of the catchphrase, or were there to witness its impact on the wrestling community.

WWE & The Ringer’s Partnership

The podcast will be a part of the partnership between WWE and The Ringer that was announced back in August 2021.

This podcast joins the other Ringer and WWE collaboration podcasts like WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves and The New Day: Feel The Power.