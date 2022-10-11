The Rock Claims He Is The ‘Head Of The Table’

It looks like The Rock doesn’t acknowledge Roman Reigns after all.

The Rock is currently making the media rounds to promote his upcoming “Black Adam” film. During a recent interview with E! News’ The Rundown, “The Great One” was asked who The Head Of The Table is.

Obviously this is a jab at WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is regarded as The Head Of The Table for The Bloodline in WWE. Rock responded by saying there’s only one Head Of The Table, and you’re looking at him.

“Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now.”

When asked if he was seemingly confirming a WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year, The Rock said he is not.

However, he did double down on how much he loves the world of professional wrestling, and he knows he’s going to receive a text from Reigns as soon as he sees this interview.

“I am not confirming that at all. No, I am not. I know I’m going to get a text from him after he watches this. I love the idea of a WrestleMania. I’m close to a lot of people there, but I’m very close to one in particular, who we’ve talked about this.

“There are so many variables that come into play. I’m a fan because I’m a promoter at heart. I’m a fan of promoting an event and what that could be. I love WrestleMania, and I love that word.”

Currently, Reigns is slated to put his World Title up for grabs against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5.