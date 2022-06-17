Watch: The Rock Gifts New Home To WWE Star

The Rock has done it again.

The Great One is known for being very generous with his gifts. He has gifted new vehicles among other things to people in his life. Though this time he has gone even a step further than that, and The Rock has gifted a brand-new home to his cousin and current WWE star Tamina Snuka.

The former WWE champion shared a video of this moment on his Instagram. He mentioned how he has known Snuka since childhood. The Hollywood star also wrote a touching caption in which he described how Tamina has gone through many hardships in life but has always faced any problems with determination:

“I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together. Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way – she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata.”

Tamina made her wrestling debut back in 2009 and she joined WWE in 2010. She made her main roster debut alongside The Usos when they attacked the Hart Dynasty. The female star has been a featured member of the roster ever since. Snuka has won the 24/7 championship and the women’s tag team titles during her run, but she has never held the women’s world title.