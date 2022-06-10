The Rock Praises Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins For Their Hell In A Cell Match

The Rock gave his thoughts on the Hell In A Cell match from this past Sunday night between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes that saw Rhodes put on a gutsy performance by wrestling with a torn pectoral muscle.

Entering the match, Rhodes had two straight wins over Rollins, but unfortunately, he tore his pectoral tendon off the bone less than a week before it took place.

Rhodes went over in the match that was built around the injury with Rollins targeting it by using various weapons. Many fans have praised Rhodes for gutting through the injury to still put on the match.

Rhodes posted a reel from the match on social media, which drew the attention of The Rock. The Rock praised them on Twitter by writing the following: “Holy shit. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money.”

On Thursday, Rhodes underwent successful surgery on his torn pec. Although Rhodes hinted at participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event on July 2nd, It is unknown when he will return to the ring, but former WWE medic Dr. Chao has said that Cody should be healed up within four to six months. He could even do some stuff within just over three months if it was carefully done.