Both The Rock and Logan Paul have their respective ties to politics, particularly in 2024, and a hypothetical was pitched for the two stars to be on the presidential ticket.

On “The Good Guys” podcast, co-hosts Josh Peck and Ben Softer pitched the notion of ‘The People’s Champion’ becoming ‘The People’s President.’ Not only that, but what if ‘The Final Boss’ appointed WWE United States Champion Logan Paul as his running mate? The discussion went as follows:

“Do you think if The Rock ran with Logan Paul as his running mate, they would win? “I think that if The Rock ran with Helen Keller as his running mate, he would win. “If The Rock ran with anybody, he would win. I think Logan would hurt his chances. “That’s how much of a shoe in The Rock is by himself. Nobody’s ever asked The Rock for his political affiliations. He is separate of party. “He is just the quintessential perfect human. He’s perfect.”

Someone who doesn’t think The Rock is perfect is Cody Rhodes as the two stars had quite the confrontation during WrestleMania 40.

However, whenever it comes to politics The Rock has decided not to take a side this election year. Back in 2020, The Rock ended up endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but in an interview earlier this year, expressed his disappointment in doing so. A lot of people have been clamouring for The Rock to run for The Oval Office and he hasn’t been afraid of ruling such a notion out.

When it comes to Logan Paul, the YouTube influencer turned pro wrestler just had WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump on his Impaulsive podcast.

