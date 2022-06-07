Cody Rhodes Expected to Make Full Recovery if Surgery Goes Well

There’s some good news for fans of Cody Rhodes and WWE officials.

Cody has taken the wrestling world by storm since making his return to WWE. Rhodes left AEW back in February and served as Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 back in April.

Since his return to WWE, the company has treated him as a top star but “The American Nightmare” has hit a bump in the road.

Full Recovery Expected

Ahead of his Hell in a Cell match with Rollins, Cody Rhodes completely tore his pectoral tendon off the bone while training. Despite his pec and arm almost being completely bruised, Rhodes toughed it out and defeated Rollins a third time.

Cody is set to undergo surgery this week and the recovery time could be anywhere from four to six months.

Former WWE surgeon, Dr. Chao recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During his appearance, he revealed that Cody should be able to fully recover if the surgery goes well.

“I expect a full 100% recovery. For him to get as good as he can be, it might be six months. By four months, I think it’s realistic he could do some wrestling and maybe even three months a little bit of careful scripted stuff.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda.