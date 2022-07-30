Watch: The Rock Sends Heartfelt Message at The Roast of Ric Flair

Before his final match later this week, Ric Flair held ‘The Roast of Ric Flair’ on Friday. During the show, the 16-time world champion received video messages from many wrestling personalities including The Rock. The Great One sent out a video message remembering how Flair used to travel with his dad and visit his home often.

He gave multiple examples of how Ric treated him nicely and said the best thing about the wrestling veteran is the human being he is:

“Even at eight years old, I’ll never forget, you’re always so kind to me. You were so kind to me. So good to me. You made me feel like a million bucks when I was just a little punk kid. Then when I got a little older, I met you at the NWA convention again in Las Vegas. When I was 12 years old. I went up to shake your hand. ‘Excuse me Mr. Flair I’m…’ and before I could introduce myself you went – ‘Dewey!’

You gave me a big hug then. You treated me special. You made me feel so special. I’ll never forget that. Then years later, of course I had the honor of sharing the ring with you. Working with you at the same time. Then of course, years later, my dad passes away. You were one of the first ones to say ‘I will see you down in Florida for his funeral.’

Aside from your incredible accomplishments that have been so business shifting, creating new paradigms. That drip, that Ric Flair ‘woooo’, that drip aside, besides all that, that you brought to the game. The best thing about you in my opinion, is the human being that you are. Thank you for being such a good, kind human being to me, and my family.”

You can check out The Rock’s message to Ric Flair below: