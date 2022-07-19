Why is Jeff Jarrett Competing in Ric Flair’s Final Match?

On July 31, Ric Flair will compete in his final ever match, bringing his impressive wrestling career to an end.

This week, it was confirmed that “the Dirtiest Player in the Game” will team with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The match will take place at the appropriately titled ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event, as part of Starrcast V.

Jarrett’s Double Booking

The weekend will certainly be a busy one for Jeff Jarrett, who will be appearing at Summerslam the night prior.

Jarrett will officiate the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was confirmed for the Premium Live Event during last week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Double-J is also in charge of WWE’s live events division, leading many to question how he’s allowed to work the Starrcast event.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Jarrett is not under a talent contract with WWE, so the company allowed him the chance to wrestle Flair.

Ric Flair’s Last Match

While the highlight of the event will be the titular final match of the 16-time World Champion, that’s not all for the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ card.

The show will also see the Briscoes face the Von Erichs, while WWE alum Harry Smith will take on Killer Kross.

Titles will be on the line as Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will face Jacob Fatu.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will put her title on the line against Rachel Ellering and Deonna Purrazzo.