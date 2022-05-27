Angelo Dawkins On The Street Profits’ Next Title Run: “Our Time Is Coming”

Angelo Dawkins knows The Street Profits are due for some gold again.

Dawkins is one-half of The Street Profits along with Montez Ford. The two have held the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships and performed at WrestleMania 38.

A Matter Of Time

Heading into June, The Streets Profits want to ensure that they don’t go all of 2022 without some gold around their waists once again.

Speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Boston’s Ten Count podcast, Angelo Dawkins said the clock is ticking on The Usos.

“Look, our time is coming. We’re just biding our time. We’re scheming, we’re coming up with the next plan to see how we’re gonna get these Tag Team Titles around our waist.

“Whether we do it on Raw, whether we do it on SmackDown, whether we do it at the pay-per-view or premium live event, it don’t matter to us.

“As long as we get those titles back that’s all that matters to us.”

Dawkins went on to say that performing at WrestleMania back in April was a huge deal for The Street Profits. He says the team is now pushing forward.

“Now, I will say WrestleMania, a lot of fun. That was the big one that we wanted to be on.

“Now, the goal is SummerSlam obviously. The goal is Money in the Bank. But yeah, our goal was definitely set on being on WrestleMania. We got to handle business there.

“So, now the goal is get those tag titles. Maybe even throw a little party, a little after party.”

The Street Profits are currently in the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title mix. The Usos hold all the hardware at the moment.

