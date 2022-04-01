The Undertaker Puts Over Current WWE Roster In A Major Way

As The Undertaker prepares to enter the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend, the former world champion and WWE legend has been doing the media rounds (while he also had a statue dedicated to him).

In recent years, The Undertaker has gotten a reputation for making comments about the modern WWE generation that haven’t been too kind. In the past, he has seemed to have a reverence for the bygone era of wrestlers partying hard on the road rather than playing video games, for example. He even once called today’s generation “soft.”

However, during an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker put over the current WWE roster in a major way. Especially some of the female talent.

“As great as she is right now, Bianca is still light years away from where she’s going to be,” Undertaker said. “Bianca is a real phenomenal talent. And Becky is in such command of her gimmick. She’s at the top of her game. I thought they threw even more gasoline on the fire this week with Becky getting her hair cut. There is so much emotion surrounding that match. I’ll try to sit down in my seat, have a beer and enjoy it.”

He then went on to compliment AJ Styles, the man who so far has the distinction of wrestling The Undertaker in his last match back at WrestleMania 36 two years ago.

The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

“I’m so excited for Edge and AJ Styles,” he said. “Those guys are so in tune with what they do. They know their characters, they know how to have great matches, and this is something new for WrestleMania. It’s really going to be a fun match to watch. That match, with those peaks and valleys, it’s going to be a roller coaster.

“As a fan, I’m excited to see Austin. When Steve was in his prime and on top, he was really intense. He took all of this very, very seriously, as he should have, and he was kind of a lone wolf. After our careers, we’ve really grown closer. We’re two Texas boys, and we like to talk about hunting and fishing and all that good stuff. After 19 years since his last match, and with WrestleMania in Texas at AT&T Stadium, I’m just like everyone else-I can’t wait to hear and see the reaction when that glass breaks.”

The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin worked several times against each other on PPV over the years. One of their most memorable encounters happened at SummerSlam 1998, and one year earlier they wrestled for the world title for the first time in a singles match on PPV at May 1997’s In Your House: Cold Day In Hell.

In regards to the current WWE roster, The Undertaker summed up his thoughts by noting, “This era’s talent is incredible. I love the way they’re developing psychology and in-ring personas. WrestleMania is going to be special.”

