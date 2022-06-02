The Undertaker Once Squashed Michelle McCool WrestleMania Storyline

The Undertaker once put a stop to a WrestleMania storyline involving his wife, Michelle McCool.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to his podcast, “Wrestling With Freddie,” to share the story from his days as a member of the WWE writers team.

Prinze noted that he was once tasked by Stephanie McMahon to write a WrestleMania storyline involving the then-WWE newcomer Awesome Kong (real name Kia Stevens). The storyline would culminate with a WrestleMania match between Kong and Beth Phoenix.

The plan was to have Kong go on a tear through the women’s division, taking out names such as Kelly Kelly, Gail Kim, and the then-WWE Divas Champion, Michelle McCool.

Kong was to win the title off McCool at the Royal Rumble. This would then open up the door for a title match between Kong and Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania 28.

However, Michael Hayes later informed Prinze that word about the storyline made it to The Undertaker, who put a stop to it after speaking to Vince McMahon.

“So I write this up. I give it to Steph and she really likes it and Michael Hayes really likes it. It goes all the way to the top.

“It goes to Vince and it’s approved. But the WrestleMania match is not guaranteed. That’s the goal.”

(Some time later), “Michael Hayes tells me, ‘There’s a problem with your Diva storyline and we need to talk about it.’ I said, ‘What’s the problem?’

“He said, ‘It’s gone.’ I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘Well, Michelle (McCool) said that you and her talked and she didn’t really like the story, so it’s gone.

“She talked to Undertaker. Undertaker talked to Vince. The story is gone.’”

Michelle McCool would not end up competing at WrestleMania 28. Instead, the only women’s match on the card would be a tag team match, seeing Kelly Kelly and Maria Menounos defeating Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres.

