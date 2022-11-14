The Usos Officially Break WWE Record

Jimmy and Jey Uso officially make WWE history today.

November 14, 2022 marks the 484th day of The Usos’ reign with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This number remains significant, as the Usos now eclipse the New Day’s previous record of 483 days with the Raw Tag Team Championships, which lasted from August 23, 2015 to December 18, 2016. Now, the Usos are the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

In honor of their incredible feat, the Usos shared their excitement on Twitter this morning.

Battle Of The Throne

The Usos vs New Day on November 11th Smackdown

On the November 11 edition of SmackDown, the Usos battled their long-time rivals, the New Day. With the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods looked to preserve their previous set record. The match would surpass 20 minutes, with a plethora of back-and-forth action before Jimmy and Jey gained the upper hand. In the end, Kingston landed into a 1D by the Usos, allowing Jey to get the pinfall victory for his team, and ensure their place in the company’s history books.

The duo first captured the Smackdown Tag Team Championships last year at Money in the Bank in July after defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In May 2022, the team collected the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships by defeating RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) on SmackDown, subsequently securing themselves as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Over the last 17 months, The Usos have successfully retained their titles over a dozen times during the respective reign, most recently against New Day, and the Brawling Brutes at WWE Crown Jewel.