The Weeknd Channels The Shield for Coachella 2022 Performance

Pop star The Weeknd channeled legendary WWE faction The Shield for his Coachella 2022 performance this past weekend.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia wrapped up the Coachella music festival’s first weekend on Sunday night. SHM played solo for the first hour, Weeknd joined for a few songs together, and then finished solo for the final hour playing all of his big hits.

Wrestling fans couldn’t help but notice the outfit worn by The Weeknd. Dressed in all black, including a tactical vest and gloves, the “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears” singer looked like he was cosplaying as a Shield member.

Of course, The Shield is the disbanded faction that made Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) household names. The group catapulted each man into the stratosphere of pro wrestling and is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous groups in WWE history.

The Shield disbanded when Jon Moxley left WWE nearly three years ago, but they remain popular to this day. Just a few months ago, Seth Rollins donned his Shield gear for his championship match against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Here’s a look at The Weeknd looking like a member of The Shield at Coachella 2022: