The Wrestling Showcase to Crown Inaugural Champion This Weekend

By Michael Reichlin
This Saturday, September 3, 2022, The Wrestling Showcase will hold its inaugural event, emanating from suburban Chicago, Illinois and available world-wide on FITE.

The event will feature some of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling and will be headlined by a one-night, eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever Wrestling Showcase Champion.

It all goes down Saturday, September 3rd at 5pm (Eastern).

Wrestling Showcase Tournament Brackets

It’s a one-night, eight-man single elimination tournament to crown the inaugural Wrestling Showcase Champion. The first round matches will include:

  • Matt Cardona vs. Tatanka
  • Jacob Fatu vs. Steve Maclin
  • Rich Swann vs. Johnny Showcase
  • Josh Alexander vs. Moose

Johnny Showcase (FKA John Morrison) vs. Rich Swann

Steve Maclin vs Jacob Fatu

Matt Cardona vs Tatanka

Also in ActionMajor League Wrestling has also put its women’s featherweight title on the line with Taya Valkerie defending against “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green – both currently tag team partners and co-holders of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles in Impact Wrestling. Though here it will be every woman for herself!

Who will be crowned the first-ever Wrestling Showcase champion?

Plus, in a Future Star Showcase Match, Kal Herro faces “Certified” Luke Kurtis.

