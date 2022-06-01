Brett Lauderdale on The WRLD on GCW PPV Buys, Hammerstein Return

Brett Lauderdale of Game Changer Wrestling was our guest on the latest episode of Business of the Business podcast, the official business podcast of SEScoops.

During the hour-long conversation with hosts John Poz and Lavie Margolin, Lauderdale spoke about a wide range of topics including last year’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view from the the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, as well as a possible return to thee venue.

Here are some highlights of what Lauderdale said about:

The WRLD on GCW PPV Buys

January’s The WLRD on GCW event from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City was a special milestone for the company. Lauderdale has already said this was the biggest PPV in GCW history, but we now have a better idea of just how big it was.

Lauderdale says The WRLD on GCW crushed the company’s previous records.

“It was about, well, I don’t want to say average, but let me put to you like this.. it was about 5x higher than our previous high, we’ll put it like that.” – Brett Lauderdale on The WRLD on GCW PPV Buys

Lauderdale says the company’s previous best-selling shows include Cardona-Gage, Moxley-Gage (“both way up there”) and Spring Break 3 (2019).

Return to Hammerstein

As for a return to the Hammerstein Ballroom, Lauderdale says there’s a good chance it happens. When asked when we could see another GCW Hammerstein show, he replied, “January, maybe.”

He says GCW wants it, Hammerstein wants them back and he’d love for it to become an annual special event. He doesn’t want to run the Hammerstein unless they can go ‘all out’ and do it big, but they’re hoping for a return.

Listen to our full interview with Brett Lauderdale of GCW: