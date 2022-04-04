The Young Bucks React To Cody Rhodes’ Reason For Leaving AEW

The Young Bucks are never shy to react to the happenings of the wrestling world and their responses are especially notable when they are about someone close to them.

One such reply from the AEW stars came in response to Cody Rhodes. The former TNT champion made his triumphant WWE return after 6 years at WrestleMania 38.

Cody later commented on the moment on Twitter, writing that wrestling is a love story. The ever opportunist Bucks didn’t waste any time. They responded to their friend, joking that their story was never going to be romantic enough for him:

Wrestling is a love story — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 3, 2022

Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks

After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes joined The Young Bucks and other members of The Elite. This group took over the independent wrestling scene by storm.

In 2018, this group took on a challenge from wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer and sold out a ten thousand seat arena on their own.

The event called ALL IN later became the foundation for the formation of All Elite Wrestling, the first major wrestling promotion to compete with WWE in two decades.

Though Cody Rhodes surprised everyone by leaving the company he helped build earlier this year. Now the wrestling veteran has returned to where it all started.