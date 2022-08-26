Theory Teases MITB Cash-In, Talks Cena, Triple H & More

WWE Superstar Theory spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall this week for NBC Sports Boston. They discussed a wide variety of topics, including when he’ll cash in his Money in the Bank contract, comparisons to John Cena, Triple H taking over WWE creative and much more.

The interview was set up to promote Survivor Series, which takes place Saturday, November 26th from Boston’s TD Garden. Theory confirmed this year’s WWE Survivor Series will continue the tradition of a Raw vs. SmackDown theme.

He teased that he might cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Survivor Series. Then again, who knows, he might be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by then.

When asked about his Survivor Series dream team, Theory said his ideal partners would be Stone Cold Steve Austin, Batista and Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

They discussed Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE on Monday’s Raw. Gargano showed Theory “The Way” in NXT, but Raw is his show now and Gargano will have to accept that.

Failing to “Cash In” at SummerSlam

When asked if he’ll be cashing in at Clash at the Castle, Theory said he’s learned not to tell people when he’s cashing in. He also explained his failed cash-in attempt at SummerSlam.

“The reason why I wasn’t able to successfully cash in at SummerSlam is because of how ridiculously long the ramp was,” said Theory. “Did you see how long I was running? We would have been able to cash in, that was impossible, and did I know about that? No. I knew these guys were going to destroy each other, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but did I know that the entrance was going to be like 2 miles? I mean, c’mon!”

Theory said he didn’t plan for a “2-mile” run to the ring, he didn’t plan for a tractor to lift the ring off the ground. He bemoaned that the whole situation was unfair and ridiculous.

Triple H Running WWE Creative

Theory was asked about Triple H’s new role as the head of WWE creative. Is everything ok with Theory and WWE management?

“Yes, absolutely,” he said. “I feel like I’m in a great position. There’s definitely a comfortability there, working with Triple H back in NXT, we all know the creative mind he has. Over past few weeks as he’s been running the show, it’s definitely a difference and by difference I just mean, a different side of a creative level, I think it’s going really well.”

He added that he wants a selfie with Triple H.

Comparisons to John Cena

“I will always appreciate that,” he said. “Just being a kid at 8 years old and seeing John Cena for the first time. It really inspired me to do what I’m doing now and it’s made a career and pretty much set up my whole life, so there’s always going to be that appreciation of comparison.

But for me, I want to be on my own and do my own thing. I think often times, when somebody is on the come up, people are always going to jump to, ‘He does this like this one, or he looks like this one,’ and thats great. People are always gonna do that. But I think time definitely tells and with time I think everybody is going to know that Theory is a standalone name.”

Watch Steve Fall’s interview with WWE Superstar Theory for NBC Sports Boston: