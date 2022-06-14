Theory Comments on Rumored Potential John Cena Match

Theory has addressed the speculated potential match with John Cena that has been making the rounds.

Since his rise in WWE, Theory has received a lot of comparisons to Cena, which Cena himself has subtly commented on in recent weeks. The comparisons have led to speculation that Theory and Cena could meet inside the ring soon.

Of course, nothing has been made official in that regard just yet, but it’s a fun match that fans have been throwing around online. In fact, Theory recently addressed this during a recent interview on Ryan Satin’s “Out of Character” podcast.

“I wanted him [Vince McMahon] to know that this was never a second choice for me. This was always the only thing. Nothing against college or stuff like that, you can do that at anytime.

“For me, I never had a plan B. It was this or nothing. I was so heavy believing in myself at a very young age that, when these guys are at parties in high school, I’m in the gym and I’m training.

“I finish a job in a warehouse, working 8pm to 8am, I’m tired as hell, but I have to get up and workout because if I don’t, I’m gonna fall off. I’m gonna keep pushing until the next day. It’s that mentality and those little things. Everything that happens in life, happens for a reason. The build up of all these huge moments that have been happening.

“Could this be the big build-up to get me ready for someone like John Cena? I’m gonna be honest, there are a lot of huge attractions, but I don’t think it gets any bigger than John Cena. Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny his work ethic and what he’s done for WWE.

“To me, being in that position where I could possibly be the face, just thinking of how much work there is, it’s insane. My hats off to that. It takes a hell of a human, a man, an anomaly, somebody who can pull that off. It’s insane.

“I feel like my brain will go crazy if I try to think of all this stuff to get there. If I just enjoy every moment and give it my best, it should be a good ride. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I definitely keep my head on straight and keep moving forward.”

WWE seems to be very high on Theory, so a clash with Cena certainly seems like it’s within the realm of possibilities. Theory has been paired up with Vince McMahon on television, which is a very good sign.

He was also featured in a high-profile match at this year’s WrestleMania 38 event with Pat McAfee, which included a segment with WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom he took a stunner from.

Currently, Theory reigns as the United States Champion, a title Cena helped legitimize during his rise to superstardom, and is in the midst of a feud with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW.

