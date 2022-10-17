‘This Is Home’ – Good Brothers on Return Match at WWE RAW

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson feel like right back where they belong after returning to WWE last week on RAW.

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day have tried to recruit AJ Styles to The Judgment Day for several weeks but The Phenomenal One declined. After Styles refused again on RAW, The Judgment Day attacked.

The Good Brothers made their shocking return to the company and stood by AJ’s side as The Judgment Day retreated. The O.C. then stood tall and posed in the ring to end the segment.

Gallows and Anderson Deliver A Warning To Alpha Academy

The Good Brothers will return to action in a WWE ring tonight against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Byron Saxton caught up to Gallows and Anderson as they arrived to the arena for tonight’s episode of RAW in a WWE Digital Exclusive.

Luke Gallows said that they’ve been around the world in the past two and a half years but WWE is their home.

Two and a half years, Byron,” said Gallows. “We went around the world through the pandemic, main-evented everywhere we went, we added more hardware to those big a** mantles we have. But more than that, we knew deep down that this is home. The best competition in the entire world, in all of sports entertainment and professional wrestling, is in WWE, and we have unfinished business.

Karl Anderson noted that the team has unfinished business in WWE and warned Alpha Academy ahead of the tag team match tonight.

Alpha Academy, listen Byron, they’re good,” said Anderson. “They are superstars, but lets be honest and make something very crystal clear, they ain’t The Good Brothers. The Good Brothers have been gone from WWE for two and a half years. We’ve been to Japan, we’ve been to Las Vegas, we’ve been to England, and that is just in the last month. It is time for the WWE to see why we are probably the best tag team in the entire world.

Ahead of their match against #AlphaAcademy, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA of The O.C. explain that the best competition is right here in WWE with their boy @AJStylesOrg and that tonight they will show why they are the top dogs. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rdLm46gpTt — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2022

