‘This Is Home’ – Good Brothers on Return Match at WWE RAW

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson feel like right back where they belong after returning to WWE last week on RAW.
Finn Balor and The Judgment Day have tried to recruit AJ Styles to The Judgment Day for several weeks but The Phenomenal One declined. After Styles refused again on RAW, The Judgment Day attacked.
The Good Brothers made their shocking return to the company and stood by AJ’s side as The Judgment Day retreated. The O.C. then stood tall and posed in the ring to end the segment.
Gallows and Anderson Deliver A Warning To Alpha Academy
The Good Brothers will return to action in a WWE ring tonight against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Byron Saxton caught up to Gallows and Anderson as they arrived to the arena for tonight’s episode of RAW in a WWE Digital Exclusive.
Luke Gallows said that they’ve been around the world in the past two and a half years but WWE is their home.
Karl Anderson noted that the team has unfinished business in WWE and warned Alpha Academy ahead of the tag team match tonight.