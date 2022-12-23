Thunder Rosa Backstage at Dynamite – Timeframe for AEW Return

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of Dynamite, PW Insider has learned.

Rosa captured the title in March of this year, dethroning Britt Baker, but hasn’t competed since August due to a back injury.

Last month, Rosa volunteered to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Championship, which is now held by Jamie Hayter.

Backstage and Recovery

It has been months since Rosa last appeared on AEW programming, but she was around for this week’s Dynamite.

It’s hardly surprising that Rosa was at the December 21, event in San Antonio, Texas, as the Alamo City is her adoptive hometown.

Sources who spoke to PW Insider said that Rosa is not expected to make a fully-fledged return to the ring until February or even March of next year.

Rosa’s presence at the show was not acknowledged on camera and the fans in attendance were not informed.

More Names Backstage

Thunder Rosa was a notable name to be backstage during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but she wasn’t the only one around.

PW Insider adds that former WWE Superstars Rodney Mack and Jazz were also at the show.

The two did make an appearance in front of the crowd, and their presence at the show was acknowledged by AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts.

The real-life couple lives in San Antonio, and Jazz was recently inducted into the very first class of the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame.