Thunder Rosa Relinquishes AEW Women’s Championship, Jamie Hayter Named Champion on Dynamite

By Robert Lentini
Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear to become the new AEW Interim Women’s Champion.

Tonight on Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed Jamie Hayter before a Triple Threat Tag Team match. Renee announced that the Interim label is now more and Jamie is officially now the AEW Women’s Champion.

“AEW and Thunder Rosa have reached a mutual agreement, AEW management has been forced to ask Thunder Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship. Thunder Rosa was a fighting champion for AEW, she’s willing to step aside and forfeit the title for the benefit of AEW. But more specifically for the benefit of all of the women in AEW.”

Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was scheduled to defend the title against Toni Storm at the now infamous All Out PPV but pulled out of the match due to injury.

She made the announcement on the Dynamite before All Out in a very brief backstage segment. After it was announced that she will be relinquishing the title, Thunder Rosa took to Twitter to comment on the matter.

Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.

Several AEW stars have commented on Thunder Rosa not being on television lately while recovering from a back injury. Thunder Rosa recently said on Busted Open Radio that Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and others can complain to those in charge backstage and she should be back in January.

They haven’t given me a time yet when I’m coming back. I’m saying it’s January, and I hope it is January.

Again, if Toni Storm disagrees with what’s decided in the back, that’s not my problem. That is not my problem, Toni.

If you have something to ask, you can go on my YouTube and watch my YouTube videos I have posted every time I’m in a doctor’s office, showing you and explaining what’s going on with me

Britt Baker Comments on Thunder Rosa’s Hiatus from AEW: “I Was at Work Every Week”
