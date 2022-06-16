Thunder Rosa & Marina Shafir Make Amends After Sabotage Claims

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Marina Shafir aren’t going to let recent claims cause problems between them.

Recently, the pair made news after there were accusations of Rosa sabotaging a match between them.

The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion responded to the claims when speaking to Ariel Helwani, and said that people will always talk, but she will move forward.

On Twitter, Rosa shared a couple of photos of herself and Shafir breaking bread, a sign that they have made amends.

Today day we take responsibility and work on being better. Because at the end of the day we break bread. Two mothers navigating a world in where we both never ending learners. @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/OyViMgqJgr — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 16, 2022

The Accusations

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, Rosa defended her title against Shafir in a match that saw the champion retain.

During the match though, several spots didn’t go as planned, and at one point, Shafir struggled to lift the Women’s World Champion.

Online, some accused Rosa of ‘sandbagging’ making her body go limp and as difficult to maneuver, in an attempt to make Shafir look bad.

A fan who tweeted about the match, claiming that Rosa had sabotaged the match had their tweet liked by both Shafir and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker.

The Past

This is the latest accusation against Rosa, after ex-AEW star Ivelisse had a match with her in 2020 in which both women were not on the same page.

After departing the company, Ivelisse claimed that Rosa had sabotaged the match and said the bout had been a factor in her departure.