Thunder Rosa On Saraya Arriving In AEW: “She’s A Star, She Has What I Want”

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was supposed to defend her title against Toni Storm at All Out but had to pull out of the match due to injury. She has not appeared on AEW TV since the Dynamite before the PPV on September 4th. Toni Storm is currently the Interim AEW Women’s Champion.

On Dynamite Grand Slam, Toni defended the title against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb in a 4-Way match. Toni emerged victorious but Britt Baker attacked after the match. Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb joined the D.M.D. in the attack before Falling in Reverse’s Zombified echoed throughout Arthur Ashe stadium.

Britt stood in the ring confused as the blood poured down her face from another busted nose incident. The name “Saraya” flashed on the screen and the crowd popped. Saraya (FKA as Paige in WWE) made her way to the ring to an incredible reaction from AEW fans as the heels retreated. Saraya then hugged Athena and Toni Storm in the ring to end the segment.

Thunder Rosa Praises Saraya After Her Debut

The AEW Women’s Champion was interviewed by Dave LeGreca on Busted Open Radio today and had some kind words to say about Saraya following her debut at Dynamite Grand Slam. She said that she is one of the stars that AEW helped create and she’s excited to have someone the caliber of Saraya to work with.

“I hope she is completely cleared to wrestle. She is going to teach a lot of the girls a lot of cool stuff that otherwise they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do. Wrestling was her bread and butter for a long time and she knows the grind.

Before she got signed, she was in the indies struggling just like everybody else. One of the things that Saraya has is that she has not changed her core. She continues to be the same person that she was before. I’m really interested to get to know her on another level.

I know that fans are very excited to see her because they haven’t seen her wrestle in a while and they are very eager for that. Company-wise and ratings-wise, this is going to be great for ratings and going to be great for the women’s division. You cannot deny that.

I want to come back a way that you guys have never seen me before and having Saraya there, I’m like ‘alright yeah’ there’s even more competition. Yes I’m on top, but when you have bigger sharks in the tank you better start eating because you have to get bigger than the shark that wants to take what you have.

So, it is going to be very interesting. She brings a lot to the women’s division. She brings a brand, something that is needed in the division too. That you cannot deny. I know Tony does a lot of stuff because he wants ratings. We want to be number one. If you start something and you don’t want to be number one, don’t start it.”

But for me as an athlete, for me as a champion, that is top competition right there, on every single aspect. Experience, persona, character, how well-known she is, she’s a star. She has what I want and I’m striving for.

