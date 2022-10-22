Thunder Rosa Responds to Toni Storm’s Comments About The AEW Women’s Championship

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa hasn’t appeared on television since before the All Out PPV.

Thunder Rosa announced in a backstage segment that she would be unable to compete at the PPV. Toni Storm went on to capture the Interim Women’s Championship and has recently taken a couple of shots at Rosa.

Get well soon, champ ??@thunderrosa22 steps down as AEW Women's World Champion due to injury #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZTPAlMdJi9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 25, 2022

Toni recently spoke with Bleacher Report and said she’s the one here doing all the work and is getting tired of the “interim nonsense”. The 27-year-old debuted with All Elite Wrestling in March. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Steel Cage match at Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam to capture the title.

I guess my first thing would be to beat Thunder Rosa and stop this interim nonsense,” she said. “That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work.

#AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm makes her way to the ring; #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/hgEHctVhje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Responds to Toni Storm

Thunder Rosa recently responded to Toni’s comments during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. She told Toni to go complain to the booker (AEW President Tony Khan) if she has an issue. The 36-year-old added that she hopes to return to All Elite Wrestling in January. Rosa suggested that the AEW Interim Women’s Champion check out her updates on her YouTube page as well.

They haven’t given me a time yet when I’m coming back. I’m saying it’s January, and I hope it is January. Again, if Toni Storm disagrees with what’s decided in the back, that’s not my problem. That is not my problem, Toni. If you have something to ask, you can go on my YouTube and watch my YouTube videos I have posted every time I’m in a doctor’s office, showing you and explaining what’s going on with me. Thunder Rosa(via Busted Open)