Former WWE referee Tim White has passed away at the age of 68.

The wrestling veteran started his career in the industry back in 1985. He originally worked as a handler with Andre The Giant while also officiating matches occasionally.

White later transitioned to a full-time referee role. He officiated many famous matches during the Attitude Era including the 1998 Hell In A Cell match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of The Ring.

WWE sent out an official statement on his passing mentioning how the late star had to retire from his on-screen role due to a shoulder injury but he remained a major part of the promotion until 2009.

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.



WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/qFSeSw5eRF — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2022

Wrestling World Mourns The Passing of Tim White

Many current and former WWE stars have reacted to Tim White’s passing. They have been paying tribute to the wrestling veteran since the news came out.

WWE COO Triple H replied to the official tweet from the company. He wrote that Tim was one of the absolute best people he has worked with:

Shocked and saddened. Timmy was one of the absolute best people I’ve known and had the pleasure of working with. Myself and the entire @WWE family will miss him dearly. https://t.co/TiH4mKvKWy — Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2022

Big E posted a behind the scene photo with White. He noted how the former WWE employee was always very kind and warm:

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022

Other people who paid Tribute to Tim White include names such as Miro, Michael Hayes, Shawn Michaels, William Regal and many more. You can see the tributes below:

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Tim White. I always looked forward to seeing Tim. Last time was around Christmas. As always, Tim as as warm, genuine, and full of life as usual. I'll miss hearing your stories. See ya down the road. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 19, 2022

TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK pic.twitter.com/y8yiYPiA3R — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 19, 2022

I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! ?????? pic.twitter.com/xrjWQ9ras7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 19, 2022

Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir ? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) June 19, 2022

#RIP Tim White – Timmy was always so great to me & was a huge supporter of The Hardys. He was the kindest, most fair man you could ever meet. My thoughts go out to his family & loved ones – Rest in power, my friend. pic.twitter.com/5Brwqyv2wr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2022

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Tim White. My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 19, 2022

Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 19, 2022

Man we have lost a great guy. Tim always made me feel like much welcomed family. My condolences to the White family R.I.P Tim White pic.twitter.com/5Ttkdk3eJY — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 19, 2022

I am soo saddened by the news of Tim White passing.

Tim was a great guy, ref, employee and a man’s man.

Tim loved WWE and WWE loved Tim back.

Thoughts and prayers to family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) June 19, 2022

Tim White was an amazing man. He alway treated me like we were best friends and riding partner since the 90s, but that’s the man he was. An instant friend and a great great person. Rest easy, Timmy. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/YoC1cEHzUc — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 19, 2022

Thankful that I had the chance to have one last conversation and hear one final story from Tim White just a few short weeks ago. A true class act who had seen it all and an infectious level of kindness to match. Rest in Paradise Mr. White. pic.twitter.com/WOJlCjjqSO — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) June 20, 2022

Terrible news. Every testimonial you’re reading about Tim White is true. I don’t know where the company motto “We put smiles on peoples faces” came from but Tim White did it every day, effortlessly.



RIP to Tim and Dave Hebner – two of the all time greats. https://t.co/lTRVkWvV1F — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) June 19, 2022

The World's loss. The World is a less better place without Tim White. https://t.co/SEg0cXDPyC — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 19, 2022