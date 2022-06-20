Former WWE referee Tim White has passed away at the age of 68.
The wrestling veteran started his career in the industry back in 1985. He originally worked as a handler with Andre The Giant while also officiating matches occasionally.
White later transitioned to a full-time referee role. He officiated many famous matches during the Attitude Era including the 1998 Hell In A Cell match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of The Ring.
WWE sent out an official statement on his passing mentioning how the late star had to retire from his on-screen role due to a shoulder injury but he remained a major part of the promotion until 2009.
Wrestling World Mourns The Passing of Tim White
Many current and former WWE stars have reacted to Tim White’s passing. They have been paying tribute to the wrestling veteran since the news came out.
WWE COO Triple H replied to the official tweet from the company. He wrote that Tim was one of the absolute best people he has worked with:
Big E posted a behind the scene photo with White. He noted how the former WWE employee was always very kind and warm:
Other people who paid Tribute to Tim White include names such as Miro, Michael Hayes, Shawn Michaels, William Regal and many more. You can see the tributes below: