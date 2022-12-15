Title Match, Stipulation for Match 5 Between The Elite & Death Triangle Set for AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

AEW announced a couple of matches and a stipulation for Match 5 between The Elite and Death Triangle for next week’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.

Gunn Club has been a thorn in FTR‘s side as of late. Last week on Dynamite, Austin and Colten announced that The Briscoes will challenge FTR at Final Battle in a Dog Collar match.

The Briscoes defeated FTR at the PPV this past Saturday to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions. FTR challenged Gunn Club to a match next week during a vignette aired during Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

On this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Hikaru Shida defended the Regina Di Wave Championship against The Bunny. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter said she will defend her title against the winner of the match and had a staredown with Hikaru after she defeated The Bunny on Rampage. It was announced tonight that Jamie will have her first title defense against Hikaru Shida next week at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

Stipulation Set for Match 5 Between The Elite & Death Triangle

The Elite returned to All Elite Wrestling at AEW Full Gear and battled Death Triangle for the Trios Championship. They came up short after Death Triangle used a hammer in the match and it was announced that Full Gear was just the beginning of a Best of 7 Series.

At Dynamite: Winter is Coming, The Elite battled Death Triangle in Match 4 of their Best of 7 Series. The Elite entered Match 4 down 2-1 and now have to dig themselves out of an even bigger hole. Nick Jackson hurt his ankle early in tonight’s match but toughed it out. Fenix took advantage and locked in a Heel Hook and Nick tapped out.

After the match, Kenny Omega grabbed a microphone and suggested that Match 5 be No Disqualifications. It was shown in a graphic on Dynamite that Match 6 will be Falls Count Anywhere and Match 7 will be a Ladder match if necessary. The Elite must defeat Death Triangle next week to extend the series.