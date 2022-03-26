TJPW Star Reika Saiki Retires, Ceremony Scheduled For May 3

Reika Saiki, a former TJPW and Actwres girl’Z titleholder, has announced her retirement.

Saiki issued a statement on her Twitter account. She suffered a fractured jaw back in 2019 and hadn’t competed since. The injury is fully healed but Saiki has decided to walk away from the wrestling industry.

Saiki had also been known for being a bodybuilder but she’s stepping away from that venture as well. In her statement, Saiki revealed her desire to transition into acting.

TJPW will be holding a retirement ceremony for Saiki on May 3.

Saiki started training at the Wrestle-1 dojo back in 2015. She made her pro wrestling debut in March 2016, defeating the late Hana Kimura.

In her career, Reika Saiki captured the Tokyo Princess of Princess Championship, Tokyo Princess Tag Team Championship, won the 2017 Tokyo Princess Cup, and captured the AgZ Championship.