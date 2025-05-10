A.J. Francis Claims WWE Heat Over Creative Diss Tracks

TNA’s A.J. Francis was part of WWE for years during two runs with the company as Hit Row’s Top Dolla. Now, Francis has opened up about his WWE experience, claiming he got ‘heat’ backstage for trying to share his creative side.

On X, fka Twitter, Francis shared that he spent years making tracks in WWE that he intended to use in feuds against his fellow Superstars. The TNA star shared that he “was not only told NOT to drop some but actually got ‘HEAT’ for it” adding that this was “very interesting.”

As proof, Francis shared one of his diss-tracks aimed at LA Knight. In the track, Francis takes credit for Knight’s popularity after a brief run as Max Dupri.

“I’m the brother that kicked you in your head and helps you remember who you are. One Jordan to the side of your dome. And you went from Max Dupri to LA Knight. Boy, I made you. The least I could get is a thank you.“

I literally made a music video every single week for YEARS, no team, self written, self-recorded, self-mixed, self-filmed, self-edited, self-directed and was not only told NOT to drop some but actually got “HEAT” for it. Very interesting. ?



Here’s one I couldn’t drop ? https://t.co/zqkI43N9Fe pic.twitter.com/lvIBrJRLjk — A.J. FRANCI$ ? (@AJFrancis410) May 10, 2025

Francis’ claim sparks conversations about WWE’s control over its talent, especially after reports that Karrion Kross has been funding his own promos. While much in WWE has changed since Vince McMahon’s exit, Francis remains angry that his efforts to benefit his own career only earned him heat backstage.