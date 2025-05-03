WWE Releases, May 2025
Ex-WWE Stars Encourage Released Talent After Roster Cuts

by Thomas Lowson

For several wrestlers, there times in WWE has come to an end with cuts to both the main roster and WWE NXT. While it’s never a fun experience to lose a job, hope is not lost for these ex-Superstars according to some fellow WWE alum.

Matt Cardona was released from WWE in 2020 and has since reinvented himself and seen massive success. On X, the former NWA World Heavweight Champion shared some advice to those preparing to navigate life after WWE.

AJ Francis has also seen success since his time as Top Dolla with WWE came to an end. A former TNA Digital Media Champion, Francis reminded those cut this week that they have a golden opportunity to take the wrestling world by storm.

Talent cut from NXT contracts will have to wait out 30 days while those cut from the main roster will have to wait 90 days before they compete elsewhere. It remains to be seen who makes the most of their opportunity after this latest wave of releases.

Thomas Lowson
