‘Be A Fan’ – TNA Star Backs Triple H Over Criticism Of Critics

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque recently shared his criticism for ‘critics’ who spend too long hating on pro wrestling, encouraging fans online to “be a fan.” While Levesque’s comments have (ironically,) sparked a lot of criticism from fans online, one TNA Wrestling star is throwing his weight behind the Game.

On X, A.J. Francis shared that Levesque is right to “tell people f*** off being a critic.” Echoing Levesque’s sentiment, Francis said people online should “shut the f*** up & be a fan.”

Levesque’s comments have divided opinion with some arguing that he is right to take aim at the Internet Wrestling Community (IWC) and those who are constantly negative. Others have argued though that part of being a fan means having the freedom to share when they don’t like what is being presented to them.

Criticism or not, Levesque will be focused on delivering an epic WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. And while the show will no-doubt spark plenty of debate online, WWE’s CCO hopes fans don’t forget that they are meant to be enjoying the show.

