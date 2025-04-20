AJ Styles Felt It Would Be Disrespectful To WWE To Be Inducted Into TNA Hall Of Fame

AJ Styles, a cornerstone talent for TNA Wrestling for many years and a multi-time champion there, believes accepting an induction into the TNA Hall of Fame while still actively wrestling for WWE would be disrespectful to his current company.

Styles, whose extensive career includes significant runs in WWE and NJPW, is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer across multiple promotions. Speaking at a Fanatics Live Signing, when asked about potentially joining the TNA Hall of Fame – an idea reportedly via Fightful Select considered by TNA in October 2024 – Styles explained his reasoning.

“There was a time they wanted me to come in and be in the TNA Hall of Fame. I just thought it was a little disrespectful at the time, to WWE, to go into the TNA Hall Of Fame. I want to go into the Hall of Fame when I’m done wrestling,” Styles stated. “I think that’s more appropriate. There are a lot of places I’ve wrestled and I’m very thankful that I can be in any Hall of Fame. I’m gonna wait until I’m done.”

Styles, who is scheduled to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41 – Night 2, has previously expressed being open to a final match in TNA, especially given the current partnership between WWE and TNA.