Indi Hartwell Appears At Rebellion, Signs With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling boasts an impressive Knockouts division which now has a former WWE NXT Women’s Champion. During Rebellion, it was revealed that Indi Hartwell had signed with TNA as the newest member of the Knockouts division, an announcement that earned a loud reaction from the crowd. It was also confirmed that Hartwell will be on the May 1st episode of TNA Impact, where she will address the crowd about her future as part of TNA Wrestling.

Hartwell’s signing comes after months of growing on the independent scene, and after she was released from WWE in November of last year. Her release did have some issues to it, as due to an episode of SmackDown being taped, Hartwell appeared on the blue brand after it was confirmed that she’d been let go.

A former NXT Women’s & Women’s Tag Team Champion, Hartwell was a hit with fans, especially during her ‘InDex’ days, which made her release in 2024 all the more surprising to fans. Now, Hartwell is part of the stacked Knockouts division, where fans can expect her to work with names like Masha Slamovich, Tessa Blanchard, and Ash & Heather By Elegance.