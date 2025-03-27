Gail Kim: Jim Ross Advises Tony Khan to ‘Go For It’ and Sign Her to AEW

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has voiced strong support for Gail Kim following her unexpected departure from TNA Wrestling this week. On the March 27 episode of Grilling JR, Ross reacted to reports that the longtime Knockouts agent and former in-ring star was released as part of widespread TNA cost-cutting.

“She should not be unemployed long in my world,” Ross declared. “I would endorse that. If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest—go for it.”

Gail Kim has been widely praised across the wrestling industry not only for her trailblazing in-ring career, but also for her behind-the-scenes work mentoring female talent.

“I have great respect for Gail Kim,” JR added. “Her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She’s very good at working with talent.”

Ross’s comments come amid industry speculation that TNA’s recent cuts—including the loss of high-profile executives and backstage names—could signal a coming sale or major restructuring. Kim, a former WWE and TNA Women’s Champion, had previously been outspoken about never wanting to return to WWE under Vince McMahon’s regime, but that landscape has changed under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership.