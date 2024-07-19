Joe Hendry: Everything You Need To Know About the TNA and NXT Star

Joe Hendry has seen an absolutely massive jump in his career over the past few months, but what do you need to know about him?

From his humble beginnings in Edinburgh, Scotland, to becoming a prominent figure in both TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) and now WWE’s NXT, Hendry’s journey is proof that when you hustle and work enough you can get to where you want to go.

Here, we’ll be going into the career of the Scottish star, looking at how he was able to use his musical talents to advance his career in a way

Early Wrestling Career

Joe Hendry, born on May 1, 1988, in Edinburgh, Scotland, embarked on his professional wrestling journey in 2013.

Hendry trained by notable wrestlers like Killian Dain, Mikey Whiplash, and Robbie Brookside, and he quickly made a name for himself in the UK wrestling scene.

He debuted with Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) and soon became a prominent figure, capturing the ICW Tag Team Championship alongside Davey Boy.

Hendry’s charisma led him to perform for various BritWres promotions, including New Generation Wrestling and WCPW/Defiant Wrestling.

WWE NXT

Hendry’s talent eventually caught the attention of WWE, and he has made several appearances on WWE’s NXT brand as part of the ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA.

But, his first stint with WWE came in 2014 when he appeared in non-wrestling roles, something that a lot of indie talent does as they’re working their way up.

It wasn’t until 2024 that Hendry made a huge impact (pun absolutely intended) to NXT. Hendry made his in-ring debut in a 25-man battle royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship. Although he was eliminated quickly, his popularity has meant that the company keeps putting him on TV.

Joey Hendry Theme

One of Joe Hendry’s most significant achievements outside the ring is his musical career.

His entrance theme, “I Believe in Joe Hendry,” became a viral sensation, captivating fans that watch wrestling but also ‘normies’ on TikTok.

Originally crafted as a unique entrance song to make him stand out more, the track’s popularity soared on social media.

Joe Hendry UK Charts

Incredibly, fans embraced the song, leading to its rapid ascent on music charts in the United Kingdom.

“I Believe in Joe Hendry” reached number four on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and number six on the UK Singles Sales Charts, surpassing renowned artists like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter back in May 2024.

Joe Hendry TNA Contract

In 2022, Joe Hendry made a triumphant return to TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), then known still as IMPACT.

Initially signed to a short-term deal, Hendry’s impressive performances quickly earned him a long-term contract.

His return was marked by a match at the Bound For Glory event, and following his match at the PPV, Hendry was offered a long-term contract, solidifying his position within the company.

Whilst the exact nature of his current deal with TNA is not known, there is a lot of interest from WWE to bring him to the company when his deal is up.