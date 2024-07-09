Jordynne Grace Shares When TNA Deal Will Expire: “It’s Coming Up!”

Jordynne Grace has proven herself for years as one of the top names in TNA Wrestling, but her time with the 22-year-old promotion could be coming to an end.

The reigning TNA Knockouts World has had the attention of the wrestling world this year, thanks in part to her appearances for WWE. Grace was part of this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match in only the second time a contracted TNA talent has been in the contest (following Mickie James in 2022.) More recently, Grace has been appearing in WWE NXT and unsuccessfully challenged Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground.

Given Grace’s appearances in WWE NXT, there has been plenty of speculation about whether Grace could one day join the promotion full-time. Speaking to TNA alum Matt Morgan on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Grace spoke about her current contract situation in TNA Wrestling.

“I am under [TNA] contract until January of this upcoming year. It’s coming up.”

Grace has been with TNA Wrestling since 2018 and is one of the promotion’s most successful Knockouts. The Juggernaut is a three-time (and current) Knockouts World Champion, a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion, and a former TNA Digital Media Champion. Grace is also recognized as the first TNA Knockouts Triple Crown Champion, having held the three titles obtainable by women in the promotion.

Jordynne Grace: WWE Superstar?

Grace has spoken highly of her WWE experience so far, and has also been well-received by those in the company. A move to WWE would also allow Grace a new roster to face, in addition to some familiar faces. Grace competed against both Naomi and Chelsea Green in TNA, both of whom have since returned to WWE.

With that said, Grace has also spoken highly of her time with TNA Wrestling where she has already established herself as one of the company’s top talents. Ultimately, the Juggernaut has a difficult decision to make in the coming months and fans of both promotions are interested to see in which direction she goes.

