TNA Elevates 2 Veterans to Vice President Roles

TNA Wrestling has promoted two key staff members to executive leadership positions, according to PWInsider. Eric Tompkins, formerly the Director of TV Production, and Ross Forman, the organization’s long-time Head of Media Relations, have been elevated to Vice President roles.

The announcement was made during a pre-show meeting held Friday afternoon in Irvine, California, where both executives were introduced to the TNA locker room in their new capacities. Their specific VP titles have not yet been disclosed.

Tompkins has been recognized for his production expertise by several TNA stars. Forman brings extensive media experience, having previously worked with both WWF and WCW publications before joining TNA, where he has managed media tours, interview requests, and fan engagement programs.