TNA Impact Preview (April 10, 2025)

Tonight’s TNA Impact continues the road to TNA Unbreakable on April 17 and Rebellion on April 27.

Matches and Segments:

Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards – This match pits two formidable opponents against each other, with Eddie Edwards being accompanied by Alisha. Maclin’s path away from Eric Young and The Northern Armory collides with Edwards’ push against The System, making this a must-win for both wrestlers.

TNA Impact airs Thursdays at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and is available worldwide on TNA+.