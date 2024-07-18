TNA Impact Preview (7/18): Matt & Jeff Hardy Title Match, Slammiversary Go-Home

Catch a new episode of TNA Impact tonight, July 18, 2024, at 8 PM ET on AXS TV, marking the final stop before this weekend’s Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view event.

Can Matt and Jeff Hardy capture the TNA tag titles for a third time?

TNA Impact Matches for tonight:

• TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System (c) vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy

• Special Tag Team Match: NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew vs. KUSHIDA & The Rascalz

• Singles Showdown: JDC vs. Mike Santana

• Women’s Division Clash: Alisha Edwards vs. Xia Brookside

Plus: We’ll see a TNA Slammiversary 2024 Main Event Contract Signing involving every competitor in the big 6-Way Elimination match for the TNA World title.The challengers to Moose’s belt include Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian and recent NXT regular Joe Hendry.

More on this year’s Slammiversary lineup here:

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Preview

TNA Slammiversary 2024 takes place this Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 8 PM ET. The event will stream live on TrillerTV ($39.99) from Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, QC.

This year’s Slammiversary card includes 5 big matches:

• TNA World Championship 6-Way Elimination Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

• TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match: The Malisha (Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

• TNA Digital Media Championship and the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship Match: A.J. Francis (c) w/ Rich Swann vs. PCO

• TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) w/ Campaign Singh vs. Mike Bailey w/ Trent Seven

• TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance w/ The Personal Concierge

Stay tuned to SEScoops for our continued coverage of TNA Impact and check out our TNA News section for more.