Joe Hendry “Sticking Around” In WWE NXT After Appearing On 7/16 Show

The WWE Universe can expect to see much more of TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry in NXT after his surprise appearance on the July 16, episode.

During the show, Hendry appeared after his name was said by Vic Joseph. The popular wrestler served as the special guest commentator for Gallus’ bout against The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, & Trey Miguel). The reunited Rascalz were victorious in an exciting six-man tag-team match.

In a backstage segment, a frustrated Gallus brought up Hendry and said his name. Just as his song suggests, Hendry appeared and said he’s become the most talked-about superstar in NXT. He went on to say that he will be sticking around because he likes it in NXT.

Joe Hendry In WWE NXT

Hendry made his NXT debut as part of a battle royal to crown a number one contender for the NXT Championship that was won by Je’Von Evans. Despite being the first person eliminated from the match, Hendry proved to be a hit and WWE’s video of his entrance would become the most-watched video WWE has put out in this post-WrestleMania season.

Hendry returned weeks later as the surprise tag-team partner of Trick Williams. Not only did Hendry’s team win the main event match but Hendry got the win over Shawn Spears who teamed on the night with NXT Champion Ethan Page.

Fans are expecting to see more of Hendry in WWE NXT and his next appearance could see him bring some gold to the gold brand. Hendry will be part of a six-way for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.