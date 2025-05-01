May 1 2025
TNA Impact Preview: Special Start Time, Live from Irvine, CA

by Michael Reichlin

Show Details & How to Watch

  • Live from Bren Events Center, Irvine, California
  • Special start time: 10/9c on AXS TV (US), Sportsnet+ (Canada), TNA+ (worldwide)

Featured Matches & Segments

  • Six-Man Tag Team Main Event:
    TNA World Champion Joe Hendry teams with The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) to face the new TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth), and Frankie Kazarian. This follows the Nemeths stealing the tag titles at Rebellion, promising high-stakes chaos.
  • Indi Hartwell Speaks:
    After her shocking debut at Rebellion, the newest Knockout, Indi Hartwell, addresses the TNA audience for the first time.
  • X-Division Title Match:
    Zachary Wentz, who pinned Moose in six-man action at Rebellion, challenges Moose for the X-Division Championship. Will Wentz capitalize on his momentum or will Moose retain?
  • Singles Match:
    KC Navarro (with AJ Francis) battles Leon Slater in a one-on-one bout after both impressed in the Ultimate X match. This is expected to be a show-stealer.
  • Mike Santana in Action:
    Fresh off a brutal Falls Count Anywhere victory over Mustafa Ali, Mike Santana returns to the ring. His opponent has not been announced.
  • Steve Maclin Speaks:
    Still International Champion after surviving Eric Young and an attack by the Northern Armory, Steve Maclin will address the TNA audience live.
  • Jody Threat vs. Maggie Lee:
    Jody Threat seeks redemption against Maggie Lee, the Elegance brand’s newest weapon, after choosing honor over brutality at Rebellion.

Tune in for the fallout from Rebellion and several high-stakes matches and segments, all live at a special time.

TNA Rebellion 2025 Fallout

  • Joe Hendry retained the TNA World Championship in a triple threat match but was attacked post-match by Trick Williams, setting up a new rivalry.
  • The Nemeth Brothers (Nic & Ryan Nemeth) defeated The Hardys to become new TNA World Tag Team Champions, using underhanded tactics to secure the win.
  • Moose retained the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match, overcoming multiple challengers in a chaotic bout.
  • Steve Maclin successfully defended the International Championship against Eric Young, but was attacked and left laying by The Armory after the match.
  • Indi Hartwell made her debut as the newest Knockout, officially joining the TNA Knockouts division and promising to shake up the women’s roster.
