TNA Institutes New Blood Policy

TNA officials informed the locker room today that going forth, excessive blood and blading will not be permissible by the promotion, according to PWInsider. The edict was made official earlier today during a talent meeting.

In the case of hardway blood or something like a bloody nose or mouth, blood will be allowed and it was noted that it’s understandable that sometimes, blood will be a result of contact in the ring – but purposeful, heavy bloodletting is a thing of the past in the promotion.

The decision was made in order to protect the health of the talents as well as keeping current and potential advertisers and partners in mind.

The last match (for now) that will feature any excessive blood from the promotion will be a Dog Collar Match between TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Eric Young, which was taped on 5/1.????????????????