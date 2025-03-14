TNA Sacrifice 2025
TNA Sacrifice 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

by Michael Reichlin

TNA Wrestling returns tonight with its Sacrifice special event, broadcasting live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. This action-packed card features championship matches, a steel cage showdown, and special appearances from WWE NXT talent as part of the ongoing partnership between the two promotions.

How to Watch

Start Times:

  • United States: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT
  • United Kingdom: 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday)
  • Europe: 2:00 AM CET (Saturday)
  • India: 6:30 AM IST (Saturday)
  • Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Saturday)

Broadcast Details:

  • Main Card: TNA+ streaming service (8:00 PM ET)
  • Pre-show: Countdown to Sacrifice streams free on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms (7:30 PM ET)

Match Card

  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade
    Champion Masha Slamovich defends against WWE NXT star Cora Jade in an inter-promotional clash. Their rivalry began at Genesis when Jade confronted Slamovich, followed by an attack on the February 20 episode of Impact!
  • TNA X Division Championship – Ladder Match: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
    X Division Champion Moose puts his title on the line against the high-flying veteran Jeff Hardy in what promises to be a spectacular ladder match.
  • Ten-Man Tag Team Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) & The Colóns (Eddie & Orlando Colón)
    This feud ignited when The Colóns debuted by interrupting Joe Hendry’s in-ring concert, leading to this massive cage battle featuring talent from both TNA and NXT.
  • Six-Man Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont
    A personal rivalry stemming from Wes Lee’s betrayal of his former Rascalz teammates comes to a head in this six-man collision.
  • Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander)
    After weeks of sneak attacks and brawls throughout arenas, these two will finally settle their score in a no-rules street fight.
  • Singles Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
    Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard faces off against Lei Ying Lee in what should be an intense singles contest.
  • Singles Match:Mustafa Ali (with Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz) vs. Mike Santana
    Mustafa Ali brings his entourage to battle the hard-hitting Mike Santana in singles competition.
  • TNA Tag Team Championship – Handicap Match: Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and The Personal Concierge
    The tag team champions face a challenging 3-on-2 handicap match to defend their titles.
  • Singles Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin
  • Pre-show Match “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

With a stacked card featuring championship matches, special stipulations, and cross-promotional talent, TNA Sacrifice 2025 looks ready to deliver an exciting night of professional wrestling action.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

