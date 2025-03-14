TNA Sacrifice 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

TNA Wrestling returns tonight with its Sacrifice special event, broadcasting live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. This action-packed card features championship matches, a steel cage showdown, and special appearances from WWE NXT talent as part of the ongoing partnership between the two promotions.

How to Watch

Start Times:

United States: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday)

Europe: 2:00 AM CET (Saturday)

India: 6:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Saturday)

Broadcast Details:

Main Card: TNA+ streaming service (8:00 PM ET)

Pre-show: Countdown to Sacrifice streams free on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms (7:30 PM ET)

Match Card

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade

Champion Masha Slamovich defends against WWE NXT star Cora Jade in an inter-promotional clash. Their rivalry began at Genesis when Jade confronted Slamovich, followed by an attack on the February 20 episode of Impact!

TNA X Division Championship – Ladder Match: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

X Division Champion Moose puts his title on the line against the high-flying veteran Jeff Hardy in what promises to be a spectacular ladder match.

Ten-Man Tag Team Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) & The Colóns (Eddie & Orlando Colón)

This feud ignited when The Colóns debuted by interrupting Joe Hendry’s in-ring concert, leading to this massive cage battle featuring talent from both TNA and NXT.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

A personal rivalry stemming from Wes Lee’s betrayal of his former Rascalz teammates comes to a head in this six-man collision.

Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander)

After weeks of sneak attacks and brawls throughout arenas, these two will finally settle their score in a no-rules street fight.

Singles Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard faces off against Lei Ying Lee in what should be an intense singles contest.

Singles Match:Mustafa Ali (with Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz) vs. Mike Santana

Mustafa Ali brings his entourage to battle the hard-hitting Mike Santana in singles competition.

TNA Tag Team Championship – Handicap Match: Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and The Personal Concierge

The tag team champions face a challenging 3-on-2 handicap match to defend their titles.

Singles Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

Pre-show Match “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

With a stacked card featuring championship matches, special stipulations, and cross-promotional talent, TNA Sacrifice 2025 looks ready to deliver an exciting night of professional wrestling action.