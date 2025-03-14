TNA Sacrifice 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

TNA Wrestling returns tonight with its Sacrifice special event, broadcasting live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. This action-packed card features championship matches, a steel cage showdown, and special appearances from WWE NXT talent as part of the ongoing partnership between the two promotions.
How to Watch
Start Times:
- United States: 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT
- United Kingdom: 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday)
- Europe: 2:00 AM CET (Saturday)
- India: 6:30 AM IST (Saturday)
- Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (Saturday)
Broadcast Details:
- Main Card: TNA+ streaming service (8:00 PM ET)
- Pre-show: Countdown to Sacrifice streams free on TNA+ and TNA digital platforms (7:30 PM ET)
Match Card
- TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade
Champion Masha Slamovich defends against WWE NXT star Cora Jade in an inter-promotional clash. Their rivalry began at Genesis when Jade confronted Slamovich, followed by an attack on the February 20 episode of Impact!
- TNA X Division Championship – Ladder Match: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
X Division Champion Moose puts his title on the line against the high-flying veteran Jeff Hardy in what promises to be a spectacular ladder match.
- Ten-Man Tag Team Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater & Nic Nemeth vs. The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC) & The Colóns (Eddie & Orlando Colón)
This feud ignited when The Colóns debuted by interrupting Joe Hendry’s in-ring concert, leading to this massive cage battle featuring talent from both TNA and NXT.
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont
A personal rivalry stemming from Wes Lee’s betrayal of his former Rascalz teammates comes to a head in this six-man collision.
- Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander)
After weeks of sneak attacks and brawls throughout arenas, these two will finally settle their score in a no-rules street fight.
- Singles Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee
Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard faces off against Lei Ying Lee in what should be an intense singles contest.
- Singles Match:Mustafa Ali (with Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Tasha Steelz) vs. Mike Santana
Mustafa Ali brings his entourage to battle the hard-hitting Mike Santana in singles competition.
- TNA Tag Team Championship – Handicap Match: Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and The Personal Concierge
The tag team champions face a challenging 3-on-2 handicap match to defend their titles.
- Singles Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin
- Pre-show Match “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro vs. Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid
With a stacked card featuring championship matches, special stipulations, and cross-promotional talent, TNA Sacrifice 2025 looks ready to deliver an exciting night of professional wrestling action.